Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.