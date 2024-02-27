Talos Energy (TALO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.05. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 19,658,119 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $229,999,992.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,549,037.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 111.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 291.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

