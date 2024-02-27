Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$5.11 Average PT from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TVE

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy Increases Dividend

TVE stock opened at C$3.34 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This is a positive change from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.