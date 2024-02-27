Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 318.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $150.15 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

