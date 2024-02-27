TD Securities Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.50.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.29. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.