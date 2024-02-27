TD Securities Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNFree Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.29. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.36.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.