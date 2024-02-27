Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Team has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Get Team alerts:

Institutional Trading of Team

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.