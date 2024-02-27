TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $33.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.00% from the stock’s previous close.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.74.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.02 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

