Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,545,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,369,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,547,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.40. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $638.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

