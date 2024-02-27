Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Increases Dividend to $3.50 Per Share

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of TPL stock traded up $15.64 on Tuesday, hitting $1,575.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,972. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,524.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,687.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,000.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

