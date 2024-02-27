Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Increases Dividend to $3.50 Per Share

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25.
Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Texas Pacific Land Price Performance
Shares of TPL stock traded up $15.64 on Tuesday, hitting $1,575.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,972. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,524.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,687.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,000.00.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Texas Pacific Land Company Profile
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.
