Texas Pacific Land Co. (TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.50 on March 15th

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $15.64 on Tuesday, reaching $1,575.87. 6,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,524.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,687.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,000.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $227,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 167.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

