The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.93.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $43.91 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,358,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after buying an additional 3,187,376 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.