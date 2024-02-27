The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Insider Acquires £5,895 in Stock

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) insider Ominder Dhillon acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £5,895 ($7,477.17).

The City of London Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:CTY traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 392 ($4.97). 516,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 400.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 394.64. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,026.92 and a beta of 0.66. The City of London Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 371.50 ($4.71) and a one year high of GBX 432 ($5.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The City of London Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 15,384.62%.

About The City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

