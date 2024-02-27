The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of Coca-Cola worth $207,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,516 shares of company stock worth $23,636,810. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,968,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

