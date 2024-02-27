The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,521,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,028 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Coca-Cola worth $365,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,997,951. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,810. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

