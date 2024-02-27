The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

KO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,935,032. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,516 shares of company stock worth $23,636,810. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

