The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Acquired by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after acquiring an additional 729,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,462,000 after acquiring an additional 539,940 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,077,000 after acquiring an additional 544,305 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,094,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 658.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,778 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAPA stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. On average, analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAPA. Bank of America lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan bought 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,300 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,306 shares of company stock worth $492,108. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

