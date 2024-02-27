The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:ESCT)

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

ESCT stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 163 ($2.07). The company had a trading volume of 189,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,119. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The company has a market cap of £652.52 million, a P/E ratio of 630.77 and a beta of 1.29. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135.50 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.50 ($2.18).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT)

