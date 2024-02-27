The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:ESCT)

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ESCT stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 163 ($2.07). The company had a trading volume of 189,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,119. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The company has a market cap of £652.52 million, a P/E ratio of 630.77 and a beta of 1.29. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135.50 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.50 ($2.18).

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

