The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ossiam raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

