The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,862 shares of company stock worth $44,074,117 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

PG stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.44. 1,884,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.