The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at DA Davidson

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

The Shyft Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 114,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,200. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $357.51 million, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.68. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 458.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 138,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.