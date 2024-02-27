The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Raised by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.95. The company had a trading volume of 122,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.90. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $223.88. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

