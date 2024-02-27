Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 361.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894,776 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $139,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.67. The company had a trading volume of 73,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,792. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
