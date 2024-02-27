Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Cut to $3.40

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Trading Down 32.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TWKS stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $996.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.