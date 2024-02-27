Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWKS. Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens AG bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,333,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,515,000 after acquiring an additional 273,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after acquiring an additional 311,613 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.