Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.6 %

Alphabet stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.01. 20,551,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,090,664. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average of $137.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.52 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

