Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.77

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$127.77 and last traded at C$127.64, with a volume of 6052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$127.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares set a C$137.00 price target on Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$113.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

In other news, Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total value of C$37,770.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.10, for a total value of C$600,480.00. Also, Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total value of C$37,770.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,800 shares of company stock worth $2,102,925. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

