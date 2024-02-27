Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,971,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126,322 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TELUS were worth $260,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,793 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,447,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,596,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

TELUS Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. 393,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.14%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

