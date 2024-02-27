Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.35 Billion Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,612,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614,414 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 2.57% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $1,345,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,360,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,431,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,816,906. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

