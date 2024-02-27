Toronto Dominion Bank Has $151.31 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20,917 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Netflix worth $151,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 275.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 298,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $112,740,000 after purchasing an additional 219,103 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Netflix by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,343 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,035,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $12.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $600.34. 2,255,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $602.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

