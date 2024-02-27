Toronto Dominion Bank Has $213.72 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50,968 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $213,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.71.

NYSE HD traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $375.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

