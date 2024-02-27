Toronto Dominion Bank Has $298.17 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,672,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,279,258 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.67% of Suncor Energy worth $298,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $709,835,000 after buying an additional 1,356,470 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,348,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $699,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,498,000 after acquiring an additional 142,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,350 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

