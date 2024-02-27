Toronto Dominion Bank Has $481.13 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,664,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,294,939 shares during the period. Fortis accounts for about 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 2.59% of Fortis worth $481,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Fortis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fortis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 303,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

