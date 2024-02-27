Toronto Dominion Bank Has $799.01 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.55% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $799,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,907. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

