Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,733 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $384,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $130.92. The stock had a trading volume of 257,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.91.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

