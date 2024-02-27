Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 3,120,385 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1,122.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,398,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120,385 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $252,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,549,000 after acquiring an additional 553,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $1,136,503,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth $1,164,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.11. 439,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $86.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.