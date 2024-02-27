Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 476,342 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 476,342 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 1.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 2.92% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $1,041,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.0 %

CM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.52. 1,131,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,525. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.6623 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.