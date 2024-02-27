Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 73,080 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,006,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,080 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.09% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $147,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BIP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. 495,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,326. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 208.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,092.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

