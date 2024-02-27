Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 893,317 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 893,317 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Comcast worth $136,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,923,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,630,396. The company has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

