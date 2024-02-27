Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 34,860 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 149.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,244 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,860 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

View Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $202.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $206.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.