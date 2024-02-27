Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 660.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,341 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,401 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after purchasing an additional 457,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188,883 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS MTUM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.54. 723,043 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.16. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

