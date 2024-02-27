Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 12,839 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $742.24. The company had a trading volume of 511,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,316. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $746.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $691.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.08. The firm has a market cap of $329.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

