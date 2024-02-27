Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 141,681 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,681 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 8,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.5% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,027,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,720 shares of company stock worth $2,600,479. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

VZ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,368,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,142,143. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $166.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

