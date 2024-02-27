Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,557,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $303,496,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.19. 166,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.58. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $264.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

