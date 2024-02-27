Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 108,170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 34.8% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 535,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,758,000 after buying an additional 138,353 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 15,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Comcast by 51.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 218,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Comcast by 75.4% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $212,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,580,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. The company has a market cap of $166.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.