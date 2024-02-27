Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,680 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,774,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,810 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.51. 2,316,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,951,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

