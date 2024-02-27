Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 4,197 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,612. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.19. The stock has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

