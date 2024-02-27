Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 437.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 59,236 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,722. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.