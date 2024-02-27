Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.39. 1,430,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,393,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.