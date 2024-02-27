Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 15,284 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,284 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.14. The company had a trading volume of 647,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $396.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

