TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of TSE:TA traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 114,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,009. TransAlta has a one year low of C$9.16 and a one year high of C$13.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.18.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.400431 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.80.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

